UPDATE:
A suspect in a domestic dispute confrontation surrendered to Pleasanton police at around 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 14. This story will be updated as additional information becomes available.
Please log in, or sign up for a new free account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your free subscriber account or create a free account and subscribecreate a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your free subscriber account or create a free account and subscribecreate a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Your Local News Source Since 1963 SERVING DUBLIN, LIVERMORE, PLEASANTON, SUNOL
UPDATE:
A suspect in a domestic dispute confrontation surrendered to Pleasanton police at around 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 14. This story will be updated as additional information becomes available.
**********************************************************
Pleasanton police are asking residents at an apartment complex to shelter in place Wednesday morning because of a standoff with a suspect in a domestic disturbance case.
Police initially wrote on social media shortly before 8:40 a.m. about their response to the Civic Square apartments in the area of Case and Bernal avenues. As of about 9 a.m., officers were working to establish contact with the suspect.
Police said the victim in the domestic disturbance is safe, and they are encouraging people to avoid the area.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Mery Hayes, above, takes a break from the heat with some water relief at Lizzy Fountain in Livermore on Monday, Sept. 5. Blazing temperatures melted much of the Bay Area over the Labor Day weekend with Livermore setting records of 116 degrees…