LOGO - City of Pleasanton

PLEASANTON — The Pleasanton Police Officers Association (PPOA) last week declared an impasse in contract negotiations with the city, saying an offer of 15% to 18% raises over the next three years was not enough to bring salaries in line with other nearby forces.

The negotiations could be headed to mediation. The PPOA’s contract for rank-and-file officers and sergeants expired on May 31.