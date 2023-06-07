PLEASANTON — The Pleasanton Police Officers Association (PPOA) last week declared an impasse in contract negotiations with the city, saying an offer of 15% to 18% raises over the next three years was not enough to bring salaries in line with other nearby forces.
The negotiations could be headed to mediation. The PPOA’s contract for rank-and-file officers and sergeants expired on May 31.
“The city and PPOA have been meeting regularly since March, and both sides have made considerable movement in an effort to reach an agreement,” city officials said in a newly created website to keep residents informed about the negotiations. “Despite these efforts, there are a few significant areas of difference between the parties current positions.”
The disagreement is primarily over salary. PPOA President Brian Jewell said the city’s latest offer would keep Pleasanton officers among the lowest paid in nearby cities.
“The PPOA is not asking to be the highest paid but to be fairly compensated so we can become competitive with other cities to have an opportunity to retain and recruit,” Jewell said during a public comment portion of a closed-door city council meeting held the day their contract expired.
Both sides took their cases to the public, the PPOA posting its positions on Facebook and the city creating its own website specifically to respond to the association.
City officials called their offer “a generous compensation package that represents one of the largest pay increases for police officers and sergeants in the city’s history.” It followed a three-year contract where officers received 10.25% raises.
“If accepted, the proposal would increase the city’s costs by more than $6.6 million over the three-year contract term,” city officials said in a statement posted on the Pleasanton city website. “The city remains committed to reaching an agreement that works financially within budget restraints, while demonstrating the city’s commitment to the well-being of its police officers and sergeants.
PPOA officials said increased pay is necessary to retain current officers leaving for other agencies and to entice aspiring police officers to Pleasanton to prevent staffing shortages. The PPOA said it hopes to bring salaries to the median of surrounding cities, including Livermore, Fremont and Hayward.
The PPOA said the Pleasanton Police Department has faced staffing shortages during the last two years, resulting in emergency schedules, the disbandment of specialized units, and excessive mandatory overtime. The association claims police officials failed to meet minimum patrol staffing levels more than 200 times in the last year. The department recently reassigned officers from special duties to patrol.
City officials, however, dispute the union’s allegations that the staffing problems are related to a lack of recruits and officers finding better opportunities elsewhere. During the last three years, 13 sworn officers left the department for a variety of reasons including retirement and relocation, with just two taking jobs with another local police agency, the city said.
The city said all 75 PPOA positions are funded in the city’s budget, and the department has hired 19 officers in that time.
Staffing shortages, the city said, are a result of seven officers taking leave for medical, family or personal reasons, and five open positions that the city is actively working to fill.
“The city is not cutting units within the police department,” a city statement said. “The Department has reallocated personnel to meet the Department’s and our community’s most critical needs.”
On May 19, the city offered the PPOA members a 15% pay increase for officers and an 18% increase for sergeants over a three-year contract. The proposal would give a 6% increase to officers and a 9% increase to sergeants beginning June 1. Each group would receive another 9% pay raise over the next two years.
The city said negotiators also agreed to triple the city’s contribution to the officers’ and sergeants’ health savings accounts, and to provide an additional 5% premium pay for specific departmental assignments.
The city contended the offer will increase costs by more than $6.6 million over the three-year contract term.”
“This would amount to a 36.9% increase over the $17.9 million the city currently pays annually for personnel and benefits for this bargaining unit,” the city statement continued. “The city is investing at this significant level as public safety is a top priority for Pleasanton.”
In response, the PPOA said the city’s most recent Annual Comprehensive Financial report showed its reserves stood at $51.6 million and public safety should be officials’ top priority.
“The city’s reserves increased by a staggering $8.4 million in fiscal year 2021-2022 as the city’s police department experienced an exodus of personnel, a reduction of services, and unsustainable levels of overtime contributing to the injuries suffered by the remaining police personnel,” the PPOA said. “It appears that adding a third skate park and remodeling a century house (totaling $10.6 million dollars) are more important than hiring qualified police officers and providing service to the community.”
According to the city’s salary schedule, as of June 2022, Pleasanton police officers earned a base salary ranging from $104,770 to $127,275 a year based on experience, not including benefits and retirement contributions. Sergeants earned from $124,363 to $151,216.
In comparison, Livermore officers earned a base of $105,639 to $128,405, while sergeants made $131,448 to $159,776. Alameda County sheriff’s deputies, who patrol in areas including Dublin, started at about $104,851 with a maximum of $134,368. Sergeants earned up to $160,000.
Fremont officers, meanwhile, earned from $120,000 to $162,000 with a sergeant earning from $141,000 to $194,000. In Hayward, an officer earns from $109,000 to $132,000, with sergeants at $149,000 to $164,000.
“We are not asking to be the highest paid, or to reset the market,” Jewell said. “We are asking to be compensated at the median of our agreed upon benchmark agencies so that we can at least have a chance to recruit and retain highly qualified police officers.”
The contract dispute with police officers follows difficult negotiations with the city’s firefighters. In January, following months of negotiations, the Livermore-Pleasanton Fire Department and its firefighters’ union reached agreement on a new contract that included a 13% wage increase spread over 3 1/2 years.
To review contract negotiations on the city’s website, visit bit.ly/Indy_PPOAcontract. To learn more about the PPOA, visit www.facebook.com/PleasantonPOA