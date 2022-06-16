PLEASANTON — Certain police equipment designated by state legislation for military use — such as semiautomatic rifles, tear gas and nonlethal munitions — will remain at the disposal of the Pleasanton Police Department (PPD), according to an ordinance introduced at the June 7 city council meeting, despite calls for tighter restrictions.
“If we don’t have the right tools, will we be able to defend our community and our buildings and our public?” asked Mayor Karla Brown. “They tell us that this is what they need, and I trust them.”
The ordinance, introduced unanimously by the council, approves the PPD’s Military Equipment Use Policy and Equipment List, and seeks to bring the department into compliance with Assembly Bill (AB) 481, enacted last September by Gov. Gavin Newsom.
AB 481 requires that law enforcement agencies receive approval of their military equipment use policies from a governing body prior to funding, acquiring or using military equipment.
“While the term military equipment is used in the legislation many times, a number of these items are not used in the military and some of them are very law-enforcement specific,” said PPD Lt. Brandon Stocking. “Pleasanton Police Department has not owned any equipment previously owned or used by the military.”
Except for a request for 25 new nonlethal impact launchers, the PPD already owned all of the listed equipment.
The use policy’s lack of detailed, scenario-based usage restrictions raised some concerns with the council.
“I don’t see it being very prescriptive in the policy of when these items can be used and also when it’s inappropriate to use them,” said Vice Mayor Valerie Arkin. “I’m struggling with approving something (when) I don’t know how often we use these things and for what purposes.”
PPD Chief David Swing explained that while the department adheres to other supporting policies that specify how the equipment may be utilized, when use may be appropriate or inappropriate is not prescribed.
Residents at the meeting echoed Arkin’s discomfort with the ambiguity and feared a link between military equipment and police violence.
“The point here is to discuss whether (officer-involved deaths) could be prevented by action by city officials,” said John Lindsay-Poland of the American Friends Service Committee.
To that end, Councilmember Julie Testa requested that the policy cite Assembly Bill 48, which specifies police standards for the use of nonlethal weapons during protests.
Discussion around whether the PPD should expose children to equipment at community events also changed the original staff recommendation.
While the department previously used some listed equipment, like the PPD’s armored rescue vehicle, to encourage community interaction, the council asked that the department reevaluate its outreach guidelines regarding children.
The ordinance approving the policy will return to city council for a second reading later this month.