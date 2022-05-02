The Pleasanton Police Department (PPD) is creating a registry of residential and commercial surveillance cameras as a crime-fighting tool.
According to PPD Sgt. Robert Shuffield, knowing where security cameras are installed around Pleasanton would significantly benefit investigative efforts and lead to the conviction of suspects who are caught on video.
“Time and again, thanks to our community’s assistance, surveillance video has provided our detectives with clues they need to crack the case,” Shuffield said.
The Pleasanton police are asking residents and businesses to register their surveillance cameras with the department. Registration is voluntary, and information would be shared only with law enforcement and agencies would not have direct access to privately owned surveillance systems. If a crime occurs in an area with a registered surveillance camera, police may request to view video for a particular date and time.
Residents and businesses can register their surveillance cameras by visiting “Crime Prevention” at pleasantonpd.org.