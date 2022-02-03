PLEASANTON — Tri-Valley residents have been avidly following the journey of a small piglet found on Vineyard Avenue in Pleasanton.
The young potbelly pig – dubbed “Bacon” by his fans on social media – was found by a Good Samaritan during rush hour on Jan. 19. Despite efforts to locate the owner, Bacon’s family remains a mystery.
First, Pleasanton Police Department Animal Services Officer Frankie Ayers and Bacon circulated the neighborhood.
“We had previously responded to loose pigs on Vineyard Avenue, so we were hopeful the piglet belonged to the resident who had the other pigs,” Ayers said. “We went out to that person, but it wasn’t their piglet, so we did some canvassing and knocking on doors, but we had no luck.”
Ayers said none of the neighbors recognized the piglet or knew where he might have come from. By the end of the day, Ayers transported him to the East County Animal Shelter in Dublin. The shelter is a joint operation between the cities of Livermore, Dublin and Pleasanton and the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office. The staff at the shelter quickly welcomed the little piglet and found him a temporary home.
“A lot of people are trying to call the shelter to check on the pig, but it’s in a foster home with someone who is ensuring that it eats throughout the night,” said Jennifer Wills, Alameda County Sheriff’s Office Animal Services supervisor. “When we first got it, we weren’t sure on the age and if it needed formula, so that’s why we sent it to a home.”
Shelter staff sent pictures of the piglet to a rescue organization they had partnered with in the past and learned the piglet was a male Vietnamese potbelly. Since he was skinny, the advising veterinarian suggested formula and pellets to ensure he gained weight and stayed healthy.
Ayers said the piglet is doing well and has captured everyone’s heart.
“He’s very friendly, he loves his toys,” she said. “He can be very loud if you pick him up. He’s not a fan of being picked up, but he does well with other animals and is very social and will make a great pet for someone.”
Though the shelter still hopes to locate Bacon’s owner, if no one comes forward within 30 days, he will be turned over to a pig-specific rescue. That way, explained Ayers, an appropriate adoption home can be found.
“We want to make sure he gets a home with the right size and the new owners are knowledgeable about pigs,” said Ayers.
Anyone with information on the piglet’s owner is urged to contact East County Animal Shelter at 925-803-7040. No adoption requests, however, will be entertained.