The Pleasanton Police Department (PPD) is accepting applications for its Community Advisory Board (CAB). As part of the CAB, Pleasanton community members can have their voice heard, a release from the PPD stated.
“To promote trust and transparency, the board focuses on public safety issues and engages in productive conversation with leadership at Pleasanton Police Department,” continued the release.
PPD Chief David Swing will lead CAB meetings every other month and discussions may cover topics, such as mental health response, use of force and technology.
Since its inception in September 2021, the CAB has played an active role in advising the police chief and is comprised of over a dozen members who are mental health professionals, education, Pleasanton residents, business owners, nonprofit executives, and corporate consultants, the release added.
“Engaging in open and constructive dialogues with the chief of police and fellow board members allowed me to contribute valuable insights on matters of public safety and policy,” said Raffiq Rajabali, CAB board member. “The sense of collaboration and mutual respect within the board fostered an environment where our voices were heard and considered.”
Membership is open to any individual who lives, works or owns a business in Pleasanton. Members are expected to fulfill a two-year term. They are responsible for sharing community concerns, proposing long-term solutions, and advising the department and police chief.