The Pleasanton Police Officer Association has endorsed Jerry Pentin for mayor, along with Jack Balch and Randy Brown for the Pleasanton City Council.
In a statement last week, the association said the three candidates “understand the critical role that law enforcement holds within our community. As our profession and organization continues to evolve, we are confident that these individuals will ensure first responders have the necessary tools and training to continually provide the quality of service we have all come to expect in Pleasanton.”
The PPOA added, “Over the coming years there will be many critical conversations had and decisions made that will shape the future of law enforcement. It is imperative that our civic leaders approach these conversations without partiality and with a spirit of collaboration so that Pleasanton can remain one of the safest cities in all of California.”