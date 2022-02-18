A domestic violence call in Pleasanton on Thursday morning, Feb. 17, resulted in the death of a man allegedly armed with a knife.
The hours-long standoff, at 4899 Willow Road near the Hacienda Business Park, began at 11:51 a.m. with a call from a domestic violence victim, according to a press release from the police department.
“Our officers arrived on scene and found a man inside an apartment who refused to come out,” according to the press release. “He exited the building armed with a knife where an officer-involved-shooting occurred. The man was confirmed deceased at the scene.”
The Pleasanton Police Department is in the process of conducting its investigation, and the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office is on scene to conduct their own independent investigation.
“We know the public wants to know more, which is why we’re moving quickly to gather the facts,” said Lt. Erik Silacci.
