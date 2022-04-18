The Pleasanton Police Department is actively investigating an incident that started as an altercation at a private residence and left a man wounded.
Based on initial evidence, there does not appear to be any threat to the public.
Yesterday evening, at approximately 9 p.m., the Pleasanton Police Department received reports of gunfire near the 4800 block of Bernal Ave., and a man was observed bleeding a short distance away. Officers immediately responded, discovered shell casings, and attempted to locate the individual.
In partnership with Alameda County Sheriff’s Office, the man was found at a gas station in Sunol. His vehicle had bullet holes and he was found with a stab wound to the neck. The victim was transported to a hospital, and he is expected to survive.
If you have any information about this incident, call 925-931-5100.