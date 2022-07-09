The Pleasanton Police Department (PPD) continues to investigate an attempted auto theft last week that resulted in gunfire.
On June 28, 2022, at approximately 4:50 a.m., the PPD received multiple reports of gunshots in the parking lot of Canyon Meadows neighborhood. When officers arrived on scene, they learned a victim had confronted two suspects inside and around his vehicle. The victim was pepper sprayed by a suspect and heard a shot fired towards him. The victim, who was legally in possession of a firearm and able to carry, fired multiple rounds towards the suspects. Two vehicles in the parking lot were struck by bullets. The suspects fled in a pickup truck out of the complex in an unknown direction.
Currently, the suspects are still at large and the PPD is asking anyone with information to contact the department at 925-931-5100.