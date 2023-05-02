The Pleasanton Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating two suspects involved in a fatal stabbing that occurred on Monday, May 1. At approximately 10:31 a.m., an adult male died after he was stabbed during an attempted robbery in an apartment complex located in the 5700 block of Owens Drive.
A witness reported two male suspects, wearing ski masks, seen running from the apartment. Both suspects are currently outstanding. Although still in the early stages of the investigation, officials believe this is an isolated incident and there is no public threat at this time.