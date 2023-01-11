LOGO - Pleasanton Police Department PPD

PLEASANTON – Two police officers who shot and killed a San Jose man who appeared to lunge at them with a knife during a standoff in Pleasanton last year acted lawfully and will not face criminal charges, an Alameda County District Attorney’s Office investigation concluded.

Officers Brian Jewell and Mario Guillermo used deadly force against Cody Chavez, 33, when he emerged from an apartment and got within feet of other officers during the Feb. 17 confrontation at Willow Road and Owens Drive.