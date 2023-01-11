PLEASANTON – Two police officers who shot and killed a San Jose man who appeared to lunge at them with a knife during a standoff in Pleasanton last year acted lawfully and will not face criminal charges, an Alameda County District Attorney’s Office investigation concluded.
Officers Brian Jewell and Mario Guillermo used deadly force against Cody Chavez, 33, when he emerged from an apartment and got within feet of other officers during the Feb. 17 confrontation at Willow Road and Owens Drive.
“The overwhelming, credible and admissible evidence shows that Officer Jewell and Officer Guillermo acted lawfully and in defense of other officers,” a District Attorney’s Office report stated.
The report, released by the Pleasanton Police Department (PPD) on Friday, was conducted by former District Attorney Nancy O’Malley’s administration and dated Dec. 5. It was made public three days after new District Attorney Pamela Price took over the office. During her campaign, Price was critical of the shooting and called for California Attorney General Rob Bonta to conduct an independent investigation. Bonta’s office rejected the idea.
The District Attorney’s Office issued a statement saying O’Malley signed the investigation report. It wasn’t immediately clear if Price agreed with the findings.
“The investigation and report regarding the officer-involved shooting of Cody Chavez by Pleasanton Police was conducted under former District Attorney Nancy O’Malley and has her signature,” the statement said. “District Attorney Pamela Price has the authority to review and/or reopen any case.”
PPD Lt. Erik Silacci said the investigation conducted by experienced inspectors and deputy district attorneys determined there was “insufficient evidence to support the criminal prosecution of the involved officers.”
“After careful review, the District Attorney’s Office concluded the
officers’ use of deadly force was necessary in the defense of others and the involved officers will not be charged with a crime,” Silacci said. “The Pleasanton Police Department values the sanctity of life and extends its sincere condolences to everyone affected by this event.”
The Pleasanton officers’ deadly confrontation with Chavez occurred nearly four hours after Chavez’s girlfriend called 9-1-1 to report that he had assaulted her during the night, smothering her face with a pillow, taking her cell phone and preventing her from leaving her apartment.
According to the District Attorney’s report, which details the officers’ and witness accounts that day, the woman told an emergency dispatcher that although she had a court ordered restraining order to keep Chavez away from her, she had allowed Chavez into her residence. By the next morning, after making threats to kill her if she called the police, Chavez allowed her to leave to go to work, the report said.
Instead, the woman ran to the complex’s leasing office and contacted police. Two officers responded and tried to talk with Chavez with knocks at the door, calls on his phone and with their patrol car’s public address system. Chavez looked through the window, but did not respond. The officers additionally used a code to unlock the apartment’s door, but Chavez repeatedly relocked it.
Police officials then called out a special weapons team to surround the building. Crisis negotiators made contact on the phone with Chavez twice, including once when he claimed to be at work, but could be seen inside, the report said.
At one point during the standoff, Chavez texted his girlfriend, “Damn, you killed me like this? You didn’t have to call the cops. They gonna kill me.”
For three hours, Chavez ignored requests to talk to the officers, hanging up on their calls and ignoring texts asking him outside, the report said.
As they obtained an arrest warrant signed by a judge, officers learned Chavez had previously been arrested for assault on police officers, resisting arrest, assault with a deadly weapon and domestic violence.
Following their unsuccessful efforts, police used a battering ram to open the door and sent a robot with a video camera inside. Officers still could see Chavez carrying a knife.
Chavez shoved the door closed, prompting officers to devise a plan to break a side window to allow a drone into the apartment. As four officers approached the window, Jewell and Guillermo covered them from the front. Another officer, Anthony Repetto, stood nearby with a shotgun that fires bean bag rounds.
“The team of four officers broke the front window and began to pull out the window blinds to clear a sight-line,” the report said. “Mr. Chavez then exited the front door of the apartment still holding the large kitchen knife, still visible in his right hand.”
Officers, the report said, ordered Chavez to drop the knife, but he ignored them and walked straight toward an armored vehicle in front of the apartment. He looked at the officers who had just broken the window, walked a few feet from the front porch and turned his body toward them.
Multiple officers ordered him to drop the knife, but he turned his body in their direction. Repetto fired two bean bag rounds, which struck Chavez’s left thigh, but had no effect.
“As Mr. Chavez was struck with the bean bag rounds, he leaned his upper torso forward in an athletic stance and took a large, fast step toward the team of officers at the window,” the report said. “Mr. Chavez began to run toward the officers, who were eight feet away, lunging over a plant to make a more direct line toward them.”
As another officer, Ken White, fired less lethal projectile rounds at Chavez, Jewell and Guillermo opened fire with their rifles. Jewell fired five rounds; Guillermo two. Struck, Chavez fell forward, chest down and was pronounced dead.
Jewell and Guillermo told investigators they feared for the lives of the officers near the window when they pulled their triggers.
“In his statement to investigators, Officer Jewell said that when he saw Mr. Chavez charging toward the officers at the window, he believed Mr. Chavez was advancing on the group of officers to kill them,” the report said. “Officer Jewell said that if he had not fired at that point, Mr. Chavez was going to reach the other officers with the knife.”
District Attorney’s Office officials concluded Jewell and Guillermo’s use of deadly force was necessary and the officers’ “fear for the safety of the other officers was clearly reasonable.”
A separate administrative investigation conducted by the PPD found none of the officers involved in the operation violated any department policies.
In the immediate days following the shooting, PPD took the unusual step of releasing police body camera video of the shooting along with a narrative that matched the DA’s report. The shooting also was recorded by television news cameras stationed nearby.
To review the police report, administrative investigation and District Attorney’s Office report, visit bit.ly/3kbEJ9e.