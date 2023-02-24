The City of Pleasanton and Pleasanton Police Department are excited to welcome experienced Police Dispatcher Danielle Fowler and Police Officer Anu Kaur, both of whom are Foothill High School alumnae.
“We gladly welcome Dispatcher Fowler and Officer Kaur as they continue their careers in public safety and serve their hometown,” said Chief David Swing.
Dispatcher Fowler first became interested in law enforcement when her mom suggested doing a sit-along in the dispatch center at San Leandro Police Department. By 2006, she was hired as a dispatcher for San Leandro Police Department and served for more than 15 years.
Officer Kaur started her career in law enforcement as a Police Explorer with Pleasanton Police Department. After five years in the Explorer program, Kaur was hired by Alameda County Sheriff’s Office as a cadet and then as a sheriff’s deputy. She has a bachelor’s degree in accounting information systems from San Jose State University.
The Pleasanton Police Department is actively hiring. For more information, call 925-931-5210 or visit pleasantonjobs.org.