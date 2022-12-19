The City of Pleasanton and Pleasanton Police Department are excited to welcome experienced Police Officer Thomas Galdos.
“We are proud to have Officer Galdos join us in serving our city,” said Chief David Swing, “where he can experience the level of support we are so fortunate to enjoy here in Pleasanton.”
Officer Galdos first became interested in a career in law enforcement as a young child hearing stories about his grandfather, retired Police Chief for Tracy Police Department. His uncle also got into law enforcement, which reinforced Galdos’s desire to continue the family tradition. Officer Galdos previously worked for Stockton Police Department since 2017. He has an associate’s degree in criminal justice from San Joaquin Delta College. He is a graduate of Manteca High School.
The Pleasanton Police Department is actively hiring new officers including laterals. For more information about employment opportunities, contact the department at 925-931-5210.