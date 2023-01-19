PLEASANTON – The City of Pleasanton is working to overcome hurdles at Ken Mercer Sports Park as the spring softball season approaches.
According to Library and Recreation Department Director Heidi Murphy, main power for the entire park is off after the system short circuited during recent storm events. The city implemented a temporary power solution to run crucial infrastructure including pathway lights, restroom lights and irrigation controllers. Overhead field lights are out, as they require too many amps to run on the temporary system.
“A long-term power solution is expected to take approximately one year to fully implement due to multiple issues, including the upgrade of the system, supply chain challenges, and the permitting and approval process with PG&E,” Murphy said.
The other issue impacting multiple user groups at Ken Mercer is the construction project for a new cricket field, though Murphy said losing the overhead lights for one year is much more impactful than the construction project.
“With nearly 7,000 individual sports players in our community, an overlay field system at Ken Mercer Sports Park, Title IX requirements, and most sports playing year-round, small impacts on our field system can result in a large domino effect throughout our programs,” she said.
The power solution is still evolving, and Murphy said her team is proactively working with the adult softball league and other sports leagues – including soccer and girls’ softball – to seek creative solutions to the loss of field space.
The city-run adult softball league at Ken Mercer attracts hundreds of players each season, with 91 teams participating last spring. In December, the city announced a decision to “pause the adult softball leagues for spring and summer 2023,” in an email to all softball team managers, citing construction of the cricket pitch as the reason. The city also shared information for other local softball leagues and promised to release more information as soon as the construction timeline for the cricket field had been finalized.
Murphy said all leagues impacted have been “cooperative, flexible and understanding,” and said the city is working on creative solutions, including a planned meeting with softball managers on Jan. 17 to discuss options and hear ideas.
Pleasanton Mayor Karla Brown expressed appreciation for the hard work of all involved in navigating the impacts of the storm and construction.
“The deluge of heavy storms has caused all of our city departments to focus on health and safety issues for our residents, as we protect homes from water intrusion, and we preserve our bridges, trails and roads,” Brown said. “As mayor, I am proud of our city, which is supported by a community of character. I truly appreciate Pleasanton’s Adult Softball teams’ patience and understanding due to the loss of power to the fields, in addition to the construction of a new cricket pitch at the Ken Mercer Sports Park.”
Ken Mercer Sports park is located at 5800 Parkside Drive in Pleasanton.