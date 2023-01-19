LOGO - City of Pleasanton

PLEASANTON – The City of Pleasanton is working to overcome hurdles at Ken Mercer Sports Park as the spring softball season approaches.

According to Library and Recreation Department Director Heidi Murphy, main power for the entire park is off after the system short circuited during recent storm events. The city implemented a temporary power solution to run crucial infrastructure including pathway lights, restroom lights and irrigation controllers. Overhead field lights are out, as they require too many amps to run on the temporary system.