PLEASANTON — A petition that has garnered more than 1,800 signatures on change.org is challenging the accuracy of the data that the City of Pleasanton has presented about proposed water rate increases.
The Pleasanton City Council meets next Tuesday to consider raising water rates starting in November. The city says residents would be charged an average of $33 more every two months to start, but rates could go up as much as $75 for that same time period by 2026.
However, some residents opposed to the water rate hike aren’t sure the city is telling the truth about proposed increases.
“I am enraged. I live on a fixed income and it’s very unclear how much the rate is going to be,” said Pleasanton resident Kelly Ceglio. “Why aren’t we given alternatives? Why is this the only proposal? And why do we have to pay within this certain amount of time?”
Petitioners say they want to know if the city has looked at other options than raising rates, and are asking the city to postpone the rate increase vote until residents have a clear idea of how much more they will be paying for water.
The city is looking to raise water rates to pay for improvements to its water infrastructure, including adding pumps to balance water pressure citywide and replacing aging water distribution lines.
“It is time to bolster our water infrastructure and that will be paid for by our water rate payers,’’ said Pleasanton Mayor Karla Brown. “The city supports these rates as correct and necessary to meet the increasing costs of our water enterprise fun.”
Still, Brown said she will listen to residents’ concerns before she votes on the proposed water rate increases.
When the council in July was given a staff report about potential rate increases, Vice Mayor Jack Balch was the only council member to speak out against a possible rate hike.
Balch is concerned about the fact that the city is looking to get a $6 million loan for water infrastructure improvements and repay it within 5 years at a 5 % interest rate. Water rate increases for residents would be used to pay back the loan amount.
“I have a challenge with charging rate payers to simply put money into a savings account.” Balch said.