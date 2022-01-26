PLEASANTON — As the city council continues to study the benefits of turning from at-large, to district-based elections, some councilmembers are reiterating concerns that the latter could leave entire districts without representation on the council.
Referring to the rule that councilmembers must abstain from voting on issues within 500 feet of their home, and the requirement that councilmembers must live in the districts they represent, the council raised scenarios that would leave districts without their representative’s vote on the issues that are most relevant to those districts.
“That’s what has really, I think, alarmed a lot of people,” said Councilmember Julie Testa. “The potential that being in districts could, and is likely to, cause conflicts that will leave communities without representation.”
The meeting was the second public hearing intended to provide Michael Wagaman, the demographer working with the city, input on existing communities and neighborhoods for him to draw voting district boundaries.
Councilmembers toyed with the idea of purposely splitting neighborhoods, especially downtown, so that each neighborhood would always have at least one voting representative on the council.
Wagaman, however, cautioned the council against deviating from the spirit of district elections, which is to keep communities and neighborhoods together.
“A plan where the goal was to deliberately split communities of interest throughout the city is one that would probably run afoul of state law (and) probably would raise some flags,” he said.
In previous elections, Pleasanton used an at-large election system, where the entire city votes for every council seat. The new district-based system will divide the city into four districts, with each district voting for its own non-mayoral seat, while the mayor will remain at-large. The understanding is that under the new system, councilmembers will first consider the interests of their respective districts before those of the larger city.
The city is reluctantly transitioning to the new system in response to a demand letter sent from the Shenkman & Hughes law firm on behalf of the Southwest Voter Registration Education Project, that called voting in Pleasanton “racially polarized.” It cited “the complete and unbroken absence of Latino representation and the near absence of Asian representation on the city’s governing board” as support for its claim.
The council has labeled the Shenkman & Hughes accusation as “predatory litigation” designed simply to reap attorney fees.
Vice Mayor Valerie Arkin explained, “We are forced to do this with an attorney letter sent to us that’s happening all over the state. And the chances of us fighting and prevailing are slim to none.”
As part of the districting process, resident-drawn maps and other comments were due on Jan. 20. Wagaman is now compiling these suggestions to produce draft maps for the council’s consideration. Two additional public hearings will be held to review these draft maps before the council decides on the final boundaries, effective for the next ten years.
The district divisions are expected to be passed into ordinance in time for this year’s elections in November.