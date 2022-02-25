Pleasanton’s Amador Valley High School girls’ soccer team was defeated 2-1 in the North Coast Section (NCS) quarterfinals by San Ramon Valley High School on Feb. 19.
The Dons' NCS run comes to an end as they go 1-1 in NCS play.
The Dons' first matchup was against San Leandro High School, in which they scored a season high eight goals. The Pirates were no match for the Dons, as the Dons got whatever they wanted on the offensive end.
The Dons went into their second-round matchup against San Ramon Valley without a loss on the season. They would eventually fall to the Wolves 2-1 at home.
Even with the loss, the Dons could still be in contention for a spot in the state playoffs given their one loss record. The Dons are 8-1-8 on the year.