The Amador Valley High School boys’ volleyball team defeated the Dublin Gaels on March 17, sweeping the Gaels by a score of 3-0. The Dons win their seventh straight game and improve to 7-1 on the season.
The Dons took control of the first set early when they grabbed a quick lead and never looked back. They won the first set 25-16.
The second set was hard fought on both sides. The Gaels and Dons were neck and neck until the end when the Dons went on a 2-0 run that sealed the set for them 25-23.
The next set was much of the same. Both teams fought hard until the end when the Dons took control. The Gaels were able to push the set to extra points but gave up a 2-0 run to give the Dons the set and the win 27-25.
The Dons won their seventh straight game and extend their dominant league game streak. They have swept every league opponent thus far except for De La Salle. They are currently 1st in the East Bay Athletic League standings.
The Gaels dropped to 4-3 on the season and lost their second straight game.