PLEASANTON — The City of Pleasanton has finally proven to the state that it is prepared to build enough fair housing for anyone who wants to live in the Tri -Valley city.
Under state law, cities and counties in California are required to file reports every eight years identifying sites that can be rezoned for housing for all income levels, special needs populations and various household types.
But Pleasanton has been going back and forth with the state for two years to get its Housing Element certified by the California Department of Housing and Community Development. Drafts were sent back to the city three times.
State officials required revisions that included additional incentives for lower-income units to encourage more affordability, and a more detailed discussion of the city’s water-supply strategy. Another revision included suspending negotiations with developers for public amenities — such as parks — for projects that aim to build out at full density.
Other changes needed to be made as well. Earlier this summer, the city council designated nearly 9.5 acres of land on Boulder Street for potential housing after Kaiser Permanente withdrew a proposal to develop housing on its Stoneridge Shopping Mall property. The move added the industrial parcels to the city’s Housing Element plan and eliminated a Kaiser Permanente parcel at 5600 Stoneridge Mall as a residential development.
Pleasanton’s Housing Element was finally approved late last month.
“Housing is a key priority in Pleasanton, and a certified Housing Element update demonstrates our continued commitment to this priority,” Pleasanton Mayor Karla Brown said in a statement. “An outstanding quality of life for our city is closely connected to quality housing, and this update is an important step to keeping Pleasanton a desirable place to live and work for everyone.”
The California Association of Bay Area Governments Regional Housing Needs Allocation found that Northern California must build more than 41,000 housing units over the next eight years to deal with the housing crisis.
Pleasanton alone must build at least 5,900 units, including more than 2,700 for lower income households.
While cities are at the will of developers, they can face penalties if they fail to meet their housing share.
Now that Pleasanton’ is “in compliance” with the state, developers can no longer attempt to take advantage of noncompliance and use the so-called Builder’s Remedy law. That’s a rarely used rule that allows developers to apply to build housing projects while taking away local authority to hold them accountable for city zoning and design standards.
Pleasanton wasn’t the only Tri-Valley city that had issues providing a proper Housing Element to the state.
Dublin remains without a state certified Housing Element, although Dublin spokeswoman Shari Jackman said its plan was submitted to the state a few weeks ago. The state has 60 days to review Dublin’s housing plans.
Livermore’s Housing Element was certified in March.
To read the Housing Elements:
