PLEASANTON — The city’s ongoing water and chemical woes have spilled over to its housing plans and will likely require the city to include a special explanation when it certifies its Housing Element Plan early next year.
At their Nov. 9 meeting, planning commissioners discussed Pleasanton’s significant water-supply deficit while reviewing the Housing Element’s draft environmental impact report (EIR). They acknowledged that the outlined housing plans will not be possible until the city resolves its water issues, which include chemical contamination and an anticipated closure of the city’s wells in 2023.
The commission, however, still hopes to meet the Housing Element’s Jan. 31, 2023 deadline.
“If the city doesn’t have full information for its water requirements by the time the state requirement for the Housing Element is due, we have to proceed without it,” said Commission Chair Brandon Pace. “And then we’ll just have to make those adjustments as we go forward.”
Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), or forever chemicals, consist of a family of several thousand synthetic chemicals that have been linked to reproductive and developmental harm, along with some cancers.
In 2019, water tests revealed high PFAS levels in the city’s groundwater and prompted Pleasanton to shut down one of its three groundwater wells.
Although the city then embarked on a costly water treatment project to address the contamination, it pivoted away from the project in September, before completion, due to moving state health targets and historic inflation of equipment and personnel costs.
The city expects even more stringent PFAS guidelines to take effect Jan. 1 with additional consequences.
“Due to identified PFAS contamination, all the city’s groundwater supply wells are anticipated to be taken out of commission in 2023,” read the staff report.
Pleasanton’s wells previously supplied about 20% of the city’s water needs.
“The city is actively exploring alternative water supply options to account for the loss of the groundwater supply, but hasn’t committed to any particular solution, hence the impact,” said Megan Campbell, Pleasanton associate planner.
Until a solution is identified, the city’s housing plans must incorporate the lack of water.
As part of the city’s General Plan, state law requires that the city update its Housing Element every eight years to identify enough housing sites to meet the state’s housing needs. City staff therefore identified 25 potential sites to build out a maximum of 7,787 new housing units, enough to house 18,029 new residents in Pleasanton.
But with the uncertainty of the water supply, “there would not be enough water available to account for development consistent with the Housing Element Update,” according to the staff report.
The city will likely not resolve the deficit in time for the Housing Element deadline, necessitating a Statement of Overriding Considerations to explain water impacts flagged by the Housing Element’s program EIR. Community Development Director Ellen Clark explained that by acknowledging the environmental impacts, the city can continue its Housing Element update in parallel with its search for water. In other words, the city will be able to keep the housing sites identified in its Housing Element despite the current water shortage.
In addition to water-supply concerns, the EIR also identified significant transportation impacts caused by the new housing.
The report considered the number of vehicle-miles new residents would drive and anticipated them to exceed state thresholds. Furthermore, “no additional mitigation measures are available, and the cumulative impact is considered significant and unavoidable.”
Public comments on the draft EIR may be submitted to the city until Dec. 5.
The city expects to receive Housing Element comments from the state this month and incorporate the feedback into a final plan for city council adoption before the Jan. 31 deadline.