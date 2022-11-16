Water Drop Wet Splash Samadej Tauses Unsplash.jpg

PLEASANTON — The city’s ongoing water and chemical woes have spilled over to its housing plans and will likely require the city to include a special explanation when it certifies its Housing Element Plan early next year.

At their Nov. 9 meeting, planning commissioners discussed Pleasanton’s significant water-supply deficit while reviewing the Housing Element’s draft environmental impact report (EIR). They acknowledged that the outlined housing plans will not be possible until the city resolves its water issues, which include chemical contamination and an anticipated closure of the city’s wells in 2023.