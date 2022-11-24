PLEASANTON — The segment of West Las Positas Boulevard between Hopyard Road and Hacienda Drive will serve as a demonstration for bicycle and pedestrian improvements early next year.
“We all understand we need to protect our bicyclists,” said Mayor Karla Brown. “When we talk about accidents and how they tend to be very serious … it is alarming. We want to do what we can to keep you safe, but (ask you to) do what you can as well.”
Intended to serve the larger West Las Positas Bicycle and Pedestrian Corridor project, the city will convert one traffic lane in each of the roadway’s directions into a bicycle lane, reducing the total roadway from six to four lanes during this first demonstration phase. Roadway paint and bollards will separate the bicycle lanes from other vehicles.
Traffic studies suggested that four lanes can handle existing vehicle traffic.
The city council unanimously authorized this first demonstration phase and adopted the corridor plan at its Nov. 15 meeting, with the additional requirements that staff explore a north crosswalk at the intersection of West Las Positas Boulevard and Santa Rita Road, eliminate proposed on-street parking south of the Thomas S. Hart Middle School, and initiate outreach regarding improvements adjacent to the Fairlands Elementary School.
The city hopes to gather data, such as usage and street-cleaning requirements, from the demonstration.
Residents, citing safety and climate-change concerns, welcomed the coming east-west thruway for bicycles and pedestrians.
“I want you to have the experience of learning whether these kids use this or not before you go to the rest of the plan,” said resident Todd Nelson. “And that’s why I support the quick build.”
The larger corridor project runs along West Las Positas Boulevard from Foothill Road to Fairlands Drive.
The city’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Master Plan identified this stretch as the highest priority corridor for bicycle and pedestrian improvements, after considering collisions, destinations, and bicycle and pedestrian traffic within the city.
“We focused on a corridor so we had a complete project when we were done, instead of just separate intersection or segment projects,” said traffic engineer Mike Tassano.
The demonstration phase plans to run through June 2024, when construction of another project, the West Las Positas Reconstruction project, will begin. Although this project will tear up any bicycle-lane improvements, the city will attempt to save costs by combining elements of the two projects to complement each other.
The reconstruction project intends to address uneven roadways along West Las Positas and began with soil studies in October 2021. Referred to as “the roller coaster” by the city council, the uneven settlement results from clay soils that expand and contract when wet or dry.
As a solution, the city will tear up the asphalt and mix lime stabilizer with the underlying soil, some four to five feet deep, before replacing the surface asphalt.
Matt Nelson, associate traffic engineer, said he was “relatively 99% confident” the project will prevent future settling.
The timing of the two plans allows for the reconstruction project to possibly stabilize only four lanes of traffic instead of six, if the bicycle corridor project pursues an elevated bicycle lane, flush with the sidewalk. The elevated bicycle lane would not require stabilization.
Including the first demonstration phase, the bicycle and pedestrian corridor contains six phases, estimated to cost a total of $10 million. Phase 6 of the project — conversion of all bicycle lanes throughout the corridor to elevated concrete — comprises the bulk of the cost, at an estimated $6.7 million.
Staff estimated the first demonstration phase to cost $155,000.
While the city currently has just under $3 million in bike and pedestrian funding and another $4 million dedicated to the reconstruction project, the source of the remaining $3 million stands to be found, said Tassano. With only vague plans to apply for grant funding, city staff expect to revisit the funding question next summer, when further design work will make cost estimates more reliable.
The city expects to begin design of the reconstruction project next month, with the year-long construction phase to begin in June 2024.
Meanwhile, the fully-designed demo phase of the bicycle and pedestrian corridor will now begin to seek contractors.