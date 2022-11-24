LOGO - City of Pleasanton

PLEASANTON — The segment of West Las Positas Boulevard between Hopyard Road and Hacienda Drive will serve as a demonstration for bicycle and pedestrian improvements early next year.

“We all understand we need to protect our bicyclists,” said Mayor Karla Brown. “When we talk about accidents and how they tend to be very serious … it is alarming. We want to do what we can to keep you safe, but (ask you to) do what you can as well.”