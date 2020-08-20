The Pleasanton Unified School District (PUSD) Board of Trustees took a recent look at the financial staff’s handiwork for creating reductions.
At its virtual Aug. 13 meeting, the board learned an $11 million debt for fiscal year 2020-21 could be shaved down to $6 million — possibly lower, if the district can create more spending efficiencies and secure sources for grants that support district programs. The 45-day budget presented to the board received unanimous approval and will be included in the first interim report in December, explained Assistant Superintendent of Business Services Ahmad Sheikholeslami.
PUSD will now see a net reduction of about $5 million in planned expenditures. Overall, those reductions will amount to $2.5 million for non-personnel areas, $250,000 in salaries and $2.4 million in program and staffing alignment.
Broken down, the budget received revisions to revenues, expenditures and transfers out.
In the revenue portion, there were three changes. There was an increase of $10.8 million in the Local Control Funding Formula (LCFF) and one-time federal funding of $5.9 million to mitigate the academic disruption due to COVID-19. The third portion of the revenue change created a drop of $300,000 in the district’s Special Education Fund.
For expenditures, the state gives out two kinds of funding to meet a district’s educational program needs: restricted and unrestricted. In the restricted category, the total rose by $5.9 million. Unrestricted expenditures increased by $5.8 million.
In transfers, the district estimated a need to contribute $1.5 million from the general fund budget to the Child Nutrition Fund.
However, the adjustments came with a warning about future debt. If the state’s economy continues to tank, less money will come in from personal and corporate income tax and the sales tax. The state plans to reimburse school districts for funds with deferred payments, but the downturn will create a lag in actual spending. The district will have to borrow money and wait for the next deferred payment. When that is due to arrive, the district will take out another loan.
Trustee Joan Laursen said that could take many years, as it did after a similar problem during the Great Recession, which began in 2008-09.
The district’s discussion remains ongoing around methods for attracting grants and generating ideas for new efficiencies. The next relevant information for the board and public will be presented in September, when Sheikholeslami will report the unaudited actual expenditures from fiscal 2019-20.
To review the PUSD’s budget summary, visit https://bit.ly/Indy_PUSDBudget.