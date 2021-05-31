The Pleasanton Unified School District (PUSD) unveiled its first cricket field on May 21 at Alisal Elementary School.
The district agreed last fall to spend $60,000 to refurbish the playfields at the elementary school after Cricket for Cubs, a Dublin nonprofit group, agreed to fund construction of the actual cricket pitch, where most of the action takes place.
PUSD Hosts First Game on New Pitch
Pleasanton Unified School District (PUSD) celebrated the completion of a turf cricket pitch at Alisal Elementary School in partnership with Cricket for Cubs. PUSD Superintendent David Haglund threw out the first bowl. Seen here, Prithvi Alluboyina gets ready to whack the ball. (Photos - Doug Jorgensen)
Cricket is a team sport played with a ball and a flat bat, most popular in England and former British Commonwealth nations. Cricket matches can last for an afternoon or for several days.
Since being founded in 2015, Cricket for Cubs has introduced more than 4,000 Tri-Valley students to the sport through physical education classes and after-school programs.
Local students, led by Amador Valley High School juniors Ajay Immadi and Kanish Bhalla, played an exhibition match following the ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday.
Immadi and Bhalla are considered in contention for the 26-member USA Men’s Under 19 National Training Group after their performance this spring in the Under 19 National Cricket Championship in Houston.