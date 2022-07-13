PLEASANTON — A $1 million skatepark appropriation spurred debate around fiscal responsibility and community commitments during the June 21 city council meeting.
While Mayor Karla Brown, Vice Mayor Valerie Arkin and Councilmember Julie Testa cited healthy city finances and slow capital improvement progress as reasons to deploy the funds, the other councilmembers urged the council to consider looming economic headwinds before moving the money out of the city’s general fund reserves.
“Staff, prior councils, have demonstrated their financial conservativeness,” said Councilmember Kathy Narum. “That’s what our city is built on … I don’t see anything economically out there that suggests we’re not in for some rough times.”
The council voted 3-2 to bring the reserves down from $41 million to $40 million — or from 30.7% to 30% of the city’s operating budget — to help fund the skatepark project. Narum and councilmember Jack Balch were the opposing votes.
With an estimated construction cost of $8.5 million, the new skatepark at Ken Mercer Sports Park will eventually help address what a previous staff report called “one of the City of Pleasanton’s more significant deficiencies.”
While the city council approved the skatepark’s design in March, it also directed staff in May to reallocate $1 million of the project’s $3 million funds to the Century House repair project.
The newly added money, therefore, still leaves the skatepark well short of full funding.
“For full disclosure, we’re moving money from one place to hold those dollars to another place to hold those dollars,” explained City Manager Gerry Beaudin. “They will be appropriated for the skatepark, but there isn’t going to be a skatepark based on the million dollars.”
Beaudin also tried to emphasize that mid-term budget reviews, such as the June 21 meeting, do not consider the city’s capital improvement projects holistically, and that staff recommended that no funds be transferred out of the reserve.
Arkin, however, referred to the city’s reserve fund policy — which specifies a minimum of 20%, a maximum of 30%, and a target of 25% of the city’s operating budget — to provide context for the appropriation, which leaves the reserves at the policy maximum.
“We are honoring some commitments we’ve made to the community with projects that we put on our priority list, but also (are) very important to our community,” continued Arkin. “I think we are definitely making a very fiscally responsible decision.”
Part of the excess reserve arose from an overestimated roof replacement project at the Pleasanton Library, which freed up some $2.2 million.
“It’s great news we have the library project where the bids are opened up,” said Balch. “It is additional information that we didn’t have last time.”