Earlier this fall, the Pleasanton City Council voted to transition the city to district-based elections to better meet the intent of the California Voters Rights Act.
The city will be divided into four geographic areas, or districts, each with one councilmember chosen by the electors of that district. The office of mayor will remain elected by all voters throughout the city.
Establishing Pleasanton's districts will require significant input from the community. A series of meetings beginning early January 2022 will provide the community with opportunities to share input into the proposed district maps and how the boundaries are drawn. Meetings will be held on Jan. 4 and 18, at 7 p.m.; and Feb. 3 and 24, at 7 p.m. Additional meeting information will be provided closer to the event dates.
Visit the city's district elections webpage to learn more about the transition to district-based elections.