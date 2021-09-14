The Pleasanton Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 6298 will participate in two scholarship programs this fall.
For high school students, the national VFW organization sponsors an annual Voice of Democracy audio-essay competition with more than $2 million in scholarships. The competition starts at the local level and moves to regional, state, and finally national competition in Washington, DC. This year the topic: “Where Do We Go from Here?”
For middle school students, the VFW sponsors an annual Patriot Pen essay contest with more than $1.4 million in state and national prize money. Competition again begins at the local level and moves to regional and state competition before moving to the final phase in Washington, DC. This year the topic: “How Can I Be a Good American?”
Entries for both competitions must be submitted to the local VFW post by Oct. 31. Students can find more information and applications at www.vfw.org/community/youth-and-education/youth-scholarships.