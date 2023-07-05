Alameda County — The 3M Company will pay public water systems nationwide — including those owned by City of Pleasanton and the Zone 7 Water Agency — up to $12.5 billion to settle lawsuits that accused the company of making and selling products it knew contained cancer-causing “forever chemicals” that seeped into drinking supplies.
Details on how local agencies will receive their shares were not immediately known, but Pleasanton and Zone 7 officials said it will take some time.
“There is a rather lengthy court-supervised settlement process that will take place,” Pleasanton City Attorney Dan Sodergren explained. “At this time, I can’t speculate on how much of the settlement the city will receive and to what specific purpose it will be put. I am not sure how many entities are involved in the settlement, but I believe that there are thousands.”
The Dallas-based law firm Baron & Budd, who are representing the plaintiffs, announced the settlement with 3M on June 22.
The City of Pleasanton and Zone 7 – which supplies treated drinking water to residents in Pleasanton, Livermore and Dublin – are among hundreds of agencies that sued 3M after discovering per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in their wells and reservoirs. The cases were consolidated into one class action suit handled by Baron & Bud before a federal judge in South Carolina.
“We have reached the largest drinking water settlement in American history, which will be used to help filter PFAS from drinking water that is serviced to the public,” said Scott Summy, Baron & Budd’s lead attorney on the case.
PFAS, given the nickname “forever chemicals,” are man-made substances used to manufacture aqueous fill form foam (AFFF). Airports, military bases and fire training centers use AFFF to extinguish fuel fires. PFAS seeped into water supplies, contaminating the environment and posing health risks for humans.
Summy said PFAS pose the “biggest chemical threat to America’s collective public drinking water and (have) been found in public water systems throughout the country affecting millions of Americans.”
Last October, Zone 7 shut down its Stoneridge well in Pleasanton because of perfluorohexane sulfonic acid (PFHxS), a common PFAS, and took its Chain of Lakes wells in Alameda County offline in December. The water agency acquired treatment equipment in June that will be used to treat the Stoneridge site and bring its contaminated wells back into service by September.
The City of Pleasanton also found PFAS in its water, forcing the city to shut down one of its groundwater wells. The city filed its lawsuit against 3M in 2021. Across the country, lawsuits also were filed by airports, fire-training facilities, private well owners and individuals who suffered personal injuries.
The record settlement money will be used to help agencies treat water supplies already contaminated by PFAS and to assist others with the costs of testing. It follows another record settlement involving Baron & Budd with DuPont, which will pay nearly $1.2 billion to agencies affected by its products. PFAS items include non-stick pots and pans, microwave popcorn bags and stain repellent for carpets and carpet treatments.
Zone 7 General Manager Valerie Pryor said she will await word on how the settlement funds will be dispersed. The agency recently received treatment equipment at its Stoneridge site at 3750 Stoneridge Drive and hopes to return the site to service as early as September.
“Zone 7 is one of the public agency water providers involved in litigation against DuPont and 3M,” Pryor said. “Settlement amounts for any individual public water supplier have not been determined and will be subject to approval by the presiding judge in this case. When we have further details about the status of the settlement, we will provide that information publicly.”
Pleasanton Mayor Karla Brown said she was happy with the outcome of the suit, but added it was too soon to know how much the city would receive in compensation and urged residents and businesses to continue practicing voluntary water reduction.
“I am pleased 3M, a manufacturer of PFAS ... has reached a financial settlement,” said Brown. “However, it is too early to know the amount the City of Pleasanton will receive for water testing, treatment, and remediation. Increasing the city’s safe and reliable water supply is the council’s number one priority. With that in mind, it is my understanding that payments from 3M may be made over a 13-year period. The City of Pleasanton intends to move quickly on treatment, so other finance options may be needed to meet our schedule.
“Regarding the capital cost of water remediation, there are many variables, such as the number of wells treated, and the water flow demands. The council has not made their final decision on this scope of work.”