Alameda County — The 3M Company will pay public water systems nationwide — including those owned by City of Pleasanton and the Zone 7 Water Agency — up to $12.5 billion to settle lawsuits that accused the company of making and selling products it knew contained cancer-causing “forever chemicals” that seeped into drinking supplies. 

Details on how local agencies will receive their shares were not immediately known, but Pleasanton and Zone 7 officials said it will take some time. 