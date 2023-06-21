PLEASANTON — Tri-Valley residents looking forward to shopping at Pleasanton’s first Costco store will have to wait a little bit longer.
Although developers are soon to break ground at the Johnson Drive site near the 680 Freeway and Stoneridge Drive, necessary roadwork for the project is delayed and won’t be finished until next year. This means the discount warehouse likely won’t open until the spring.
“The timing for opening of the Costco store is contingent on all of the necessary roadway improvements being completed,” said Ellen Clark, Pleasanton Community Development Department director.
Clark said a key component of the improvements involves relocating a utility conduit trench along Johnson Drive. PG&E is on track to begin the work in July with completion set for late March.
“There will be continued minor local disturbance, but no significant disruptions or commuter delays are expected,” Clark said.
The Costco store project is proceeding, Clark explained, with its building permits under review and Costco’s plans awaiting an update. The city expects to issue a permit this summer and work should begin soon after.
“Costco has indicated that construction of the new store will require approximately seven to eight months to complete,” Clark said.
The Costco store is expected to be about 160,000 square feet with parking for nearly 760 vehicles and a service station.
The massive store will anchor the Johnson Drive Economic Development Zone (JDEDZ), filling in about 40 acres of vacant land in an area the city hopes to turn into a thriving commercial corridor that includes two hotels.
First approved in 2017, the Costco store has long been in the making. In 2018, Pleasanton entered an agreement with the Costco company to share the costs of roadway improvements and purchase of a right-of-way around the site. Estimated at $21.5 million at the time, inflation, lawsuits and a ballot measure delayed the project and upped the cost. Last year, the city estimated the price tag at nearly $34 million. The Pleasanton City Council agreed to go forward with the plan.
Clark said the hotels are nearing completion. The 122-room Springhill Suites is estimated to be cleared for occupancy in September, with the 110-room TownePlace Suites set for December.
“We understand there will be a start-up phase for employee training, etc., with the hotels opening for guest stays after that,” Clark said.
The Costco and hotels are expected to create about 300 full-time, part-time and temporary jobs and bring in about $1.5 million in tax revenue.
“Completion of the Costco and hotels in the coming months will be an exciting milestone for the city, after many years of effort and partnership to develop and implement the JDEDZ,” Clark said.
Mayor Karla Brown said Pleasanton is “delighted with the revitalization of long-vacant properties in the Johnson Drive area, the nearing completion of the SpringHill Suites and TownePlace Suites hotels, and the future Costco.”
Brown continued, “All these projects will bring significant additional revenues to the city in the form of increased sales tax and hotel tax, supporting a balanced budget, and funding critical services plus facilities for Pleasanton’s residents.”