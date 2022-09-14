LOGO - AMG & Associates, LLC AMG
Photo courtesy of amgassociatesinc.com

PLEASANTON – The city has received an application for a five-story housing project that would soar some 33 feet above the maximum downtown building height, and, because of state laws, the city has little opportunity to deny it.

Submitted by Encino-based AMG & Associates, LLC, the application proposes a 46-unit residential project complete with 1,400 square feet of ground-floor retail commercial space, but with no on-site parking, at 4884 Harrison Street. The site is across from the library and sits among one and two-story houses.