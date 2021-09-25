The 900-acre Koopmann Ranch, south of Pleasanton in Alameda County, is one of three ranches featured in virtual tours produced by the California Rangeland Trust and Raley’s Supermarkets for their “Where Your Food Grows and Grazes” program.
The Koopmann Ranch, a cow-calf operation, has been in operation since 1918. The Rangeland Trust holds three mitigation easements on the ranch, totaling 222 acres, to protect critical wildlife and plant habitats.
The virtual tours, available at rangelandtrust.org/virtual-ranch-tours/, also include the Flying Mule Sheep Co. in Placer County, Yolo Land & Cattle Co. in Yolo County, and the Raley’s O-N-E Market in Truckee, California.
The trust said the virtual tours “show how ranching and (grocery) store practices positively impact all Californians,” including “livestock production and handling, in-store sustainability practices, benefits of targeted grazing, and soil health.”
Raley’s and the Rangeland Trust began sponsoring field trips to local farms, ranches, and supermarkets six years ago. But with the COVID-19 pandemic, the program has moved away from in-person gatherings to create video tours for youth, educators, and the public.
“It is important to connect people of all ages to where their food comes from,” said Sarah England, Raley’s community programs coordinator. “By educating our youth, we are protecting the future of agriculture and promoting healthy lifestyles.”