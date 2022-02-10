Scott and Gretchen Johnson take a walk along the Marilyn Murphy Kane Trail in Pleasanton on Feb. 5. The 1.4-mile trail follows the Arroyo de la Laguna from the trail staging area, southward to Bernal Canal, then northeast along the Bernal Canal to Valley Avenue. The trail was named for Marilyn Murphy Kane, a nature lover and outdoorswoman with a special appreciation for plants. In her memory, her family contributed the funds necessary to construct the Marilyn Murphy Kane Trail.
Pleasanton's Marilyn Murphy Kane Trail Calls to Outdoor Enthusiasts
- Photo - Doug Jorgensen
