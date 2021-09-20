The Museum on Main in downtown Pleasanton will host its Celebrate Community Family Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18.
The annual event is free and will be held on the front lawn of the museum at 603 Main St.
This year, the museum is partnering with Alviso Adobe Community Park, an interpretive site that tells the story of the Amador Valley from the earliest Native Americans to the present day.
Park staff will set up several exhibits and activities at the museum highlighting the historic and natural assets of Alviso Adobe, including a hands-on archaeological activity, an Ohlone game of staves, making disenos (maps) with oak gall ink, leaf rubbing, and a live animal exhibit.
“The Alviso Adobe is such an amazing community resource, and we are eager to bring just a fraction of what they have to offer to Downtown Pleasanton for our September family day,” said the museum’s director of education Sarah Schaefer. “We feel very fortunate to be a part of a community with so many amazing organizations working to enrich the lives of Pleasanton and Tri-Valley residents.”