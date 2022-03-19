The Museum on Main in Pleasanton will throw a welcome party for Gus, the iconic equine statue that stood in front of Christesen’s Western Wear for decades, on Saturday, March 26, from 10 a.m. to noon.
The statue was recently donated to the museum by Rory Janes, whose father, Stan, purchased the 92-year-old business from the namesake founder’s family in the 1960s, adding the statue of Gus in the late 1970s. The store on Main Street, just 200 feet from the museum, closed in September 2021, in part because of the COVID-19 pandemic and declining sales of horse tack.
Janes continues to operate Baughman’s Western Outfitters in Livermore.
"Gus has been very popular, and it's really gratifying to see how many people have come up to see him since he's moved down to our front yard," said museum curator Ken McLennan.
The statue is wheeled out onto the museum’s lawn at 603 Main St. every morning and back inside at night, just as it was at Christesen’s.
McLennan said the museum decided “a Main Street icon like Gus deserves a big welcome party.”
The party, on the museum’s lawn from 10 a.m. to noon, will include photo opportunities with Gus, arts and crafts, including wooden horses and horseshoes to color, and a horse-racing game with prizes.
Big Bay Ray, a nonprofit that raises money for horse rescue efforts, will also be at the party selling tote and wine bags made of recycled animal feed bags.