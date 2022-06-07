PLEASANTON — Local attorney Rodman Martin played the odds on Wheel of Fortune last week and came away a winner.
During his May 18 appearance, Martin won cash and a trip to Cozumel, Mexico for a total prize value of $28,000. According to the 40-year-old, the experience was fun, but solving puzzles under the studio lights with an audience is vastly different from the home experience.
“I think it’s harder than when you are at home,” said Martin, an Amador Valley High School graduate who lives in Pleasanton with his wife, Katie. “What I didn’t appreciate going into it was all the work as a contestant – you actually have to spin the wheel, say the right letter and try to solve the puzzle, but at home, you just sit there and work off of other people. (In-person) makes it a little more challenging, and the pace is fast.”
Martin won the main game and made it to the bonus round. He enjoyed meeting Pat Sajak and Vanna White, noting the pair were friendly and professional.
A longtime fan of the show, Martin’s grandmother always watched it in the evenings, followed by Jeopardy! to make for an hour of game shows after dinner. During the initial months of the pandemic, Wheel of Fortune was one of the games Martin downloaded to his phone and began playing often. When his wife suggested he go on the show, he looked up the process and submitted his application in February of last year.
According to Wheel of Fortune spokesperson Cassandra Flores, anyone who wants to be on the show can apply through the website.
“(Applicants) fill out an application from the Wheel of Fortune website and submit a photo online,” said Flores. “They also have the option to send in a short, 60-second video, (and) they answer a series of questions about themselves. Then, if they are selected from that point, they will get a call for a virtual audition. If they make it past that round, they are given a day to come and film for a show.”
The show’s producers generally plan to film a week’s worth of episodes in one day, making for a fast-paced filming experience. According to Martin, the entire team was impressive, moving efficiently through all their work with minimum fuss.
“It was surprising how smooth the operation was,” he said. “It’s a well-oiled machine. They have a dedicated and supportive staff.”
Martin hosted a viewing party when his show aired in May, but because of his contract, he was unable to share his success with friends and family until they watched it unfold on TV.
To apply to be on Wheel of Fortune, visit bit.ly/3fzOt7j.