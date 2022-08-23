The Pleasanton Police Department last week announced a paid, part-time, police-cadet program designed to introduce youth adults to community law enforcement.
Applicants must be at least 18 years old with a high school diploma or equivalent and be enrolled in an accredited college or university.
“We’re pleased to introduce this part-time employment opportunity, which is ideal for young adults who are actively involved in the community and interested in law enforcement,” said Police Lt. Erik Silacci.
Cadets will receive training in general police procedures, first aid, radio procedures, and traffic control, and assigned duties typically involving patrolling city streets, assisting in locating and handling animals, and collecting data. Compensation will be $15 to $20 per hour.
For more information, contact the Pleasanton Police Department at 925-931-5210 or pleasantonjobs.org.