PLEASANTON — The July 18 mediation session between the city and the Pleasanton Police Officers’ Association (PPOA) failed to bring police-contract negotiations to an agreement.

At the end of the session, the PPOA instead filed a request with the Public Employment Relations Board for fact finding, planned roughly for the end of September, depending on the schedules of the city, the PPOA and the neutral-party arbitrator assigned by the state.