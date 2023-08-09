PLEASANTON — The July 18 mediation session between the city and the Pleasanton Police Officers’ Association (PPOA) failed to bring police-contract negotiations to an agreement.
At the end of the session, the PPOA instead filed a request with the Public Employment Relations Board for fact finding, planned roughly for the end of September, depending on the schedules of the city, the PPOA and the neutral-party arbitrator assigned by the state.
“The city will propose their case; they’ll open up their books (and), based on their budget, say this is why we’re offering this,” explained PPOA Vice President Chris Lewellyn to The Independent. “And the union will then state our case like, this is why we are looking for a certain compensation based on these reasons. We’re just forming an argument from both sides to a neutral party, who will make a decision.”
Both sides have agreed, however, that the arbitrator’s decision will be non-binding.
The PPOA released a statement on May 24 rejecting the city’s “best and final offer” and unanimously declaring an impasse to the negotiations. The association’s previous contract then expired on May 31 and members of the Pleasanton Police Department (PPD) have been working since then without a contract under the compensation terms of the previous contract.
Pleasanton’s latest offer included a 6.0% pay increase during the first year of the three-year contract, short of the 10.5% increase asked for by the PPOA.
“The city has offered a generous compensation package that represents one of the largest pay increases for police officers and sergeants in its history,” Pleasanton Communications Manager Heather Tiernan told The Independent. “The city remains committed to reaching an agreement that works financially within budget restraints, while demonstrating its commitment to the well-being of its police officers and sergeants.”
But the PPOA has insisted on a base-pay schedule closer to the median of its comparable cities — Milpitas, Fremont, Concord, San Leandro, Hayward, Livermore, Antioch, Union City and Walnut Creek.
“It was disappointing when we were told, at the beginning of this, that we were going to be at median or slightly above, and then the offer provided by the city would not get us there,” said PPOA President Brian Jewell. “We’re not asking to be the highest paid agency. We’re just trying to be fairly compensated and get to that median, so (that) we can be able to recruit and retain officers in order to get all our services back — all our units back.”
The lower-end base pay, coupled with a lack of special-assignment pay and retention pay have created recruitment and retention problems in the force, continued Jewell. Reduced advancement opportunities have lowered department morale, hampering recruitment and thereby lowering morale further.
Of the 75 PPOA PPD positions, 10 are officers or sergeants on leave, three are unfilled, and two have new hires pending, according to Tiernan.
Lewellyn, however, expects two more vacancies soon and noted that six of the positions on leave are long term and projected to also become vacancies.
“We are projecting that we will need to hire 25 to 30 officers in the next two years,” said Jewell.
The PPD disbanded its traffic enforcement, crime prevention and special enforcement units because of staff shortages, he continued.
Pleasanton’s website on the topic, however, said, “The city is not cutting units within the police department. The department has reallocated personnel to meet the department’s and our community’s most critical needs. The levels of service provided by the Police Department and response times have remained the same.”
Although it appears the reallocations amount to police force unit disbandments, the city did not respond by press time to confirm.
The city also continues to view the negotiations in the context of its overall finances, with its General Fund possibly operating at a deficit as early as next fiscal year.
“The current offer submitted by the city would increase costs by more than $6.6 million over the three-year contract term,” wrote the city’s website. “This would amount to a 36.9% increase over the $17.9 million the city currently pays annually for personnel and benefits for this bargaining unit.”