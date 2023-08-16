LOGO - Pleasanton Police Department PPD

Police believe a homicide in Tracy was actually triggered by a road rage confrontation on the freeway in Pleasanton, which they hope somebody witnessed or, better yet, caught on camera.

The Aug. 4 shooting in Tracy occurred about 2:45 p.m., meaning whatever started in the Tri-Valley probably occurred about 2 p.m., Tracy police Sgt. Michael Richards said Monday.