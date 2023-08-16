Police believe a homicide in Tracy was actually triggered by a road rage confrontation on the freeway in Pleasanton, which they hope somebody witnessed or, better yet, caught on camera.
The Aug. 4 shooting in Tracy occurred about 2:45 p.m., meaning whatever started in the Tri-Valley probably occurred about 2 p.m., Tracy police Sgt. Michael Richards said Monday.
“Basic drivetime on a Friday afternoon from the Pleasanton area to Tracy is probably a good 45 minutes,” Richards explained. “The area – we’re still trying to narrow that down – but kind of the 580 area, maybe around the 680 split.”
Police aren’t sure what happened but said they are hoping to talk to anyone on the freeway at the time who recorded anything unusual with their dash camera or cell phone, or saw what happened. The vehicles involved were a silver/gray Jeep Wrangler and a white Nissan cargo van.
The vehicles traveled east and continued onto the 205 Freeway, where they took the Tracy Boulevard exit and entered a parking lot in the 700 block of West Clover Road.
Police officers found Ryan Wood, 61, of Manteca wounded in the Jeep Wrangler when they responded to numerous reports of gunshots.
License plate readers and witnesses helped detectives track down the white van, which they pulled over on the eastbound 205 Freeway before the transition to Interstate 5. Two Lodi men — Jacob Nathaniel Nevarez, 21, and Eduardo Tarvin, 23 — were arrested.
Wood, who was hospitalized following the shooting, died Aug. 11, elevating the crime from attempted murder and shooting into a vehicle to homicide.
San Joaquin County prosecutors charged Nevarez with murder. He was held without bail. Tarvin was charged as an accessory after the fact. A judge released him on his own recognizance.
Richards said detectives believe Nevarez and Tarvin are responsible for other road rage incidents in the last few months, including one somewhere between Pleasanton and Tracy.
Anyone with information to aid detectives should contact Tracy police Detective Brian Azevedo at Brian.Azevedo@TracyPD.com or 209-831-6534. Tips also can be provided to Tracy Crime Stoppers at 209-831-4847 or by texting TIPTPD to 274637.
“We’re talking to different people that might have seen something and are just trying to piece together a little picture,” Richards said.