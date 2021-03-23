The Pleasanton Police Department will stage a simulated fatal traffic accident Wednesday, March 24, in the parking lot at Amador Valley High School, to be recorded and shown later to juniors and seniors.
Because of Covid-19 health guidelines, this the first time the Pleasanton Unified School District’s annual “Every 15 Minutes” program, designed to teach teens about the dangers of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, will not be conducted in front of a live audience.
The name of the program is derived from the frequency at which someone is killed in an alcohol- or drug-related traffic accident in the U.S.
First responders will treat the mock accident as a real-life event. Numerous emergency vehicles will be involved and residents in the area may hear sirens during the simulation. A portion of southbound Santa Rita Road in front of the high school will be closed from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
In addition to the Pleasanton police, the Livermore-Pleasanton Fire Department, FALCK Ambulance Services, Graham-Hitch Mortuary, First St. Towing, and the California Highway Patrol will participate in the simulation.
Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.