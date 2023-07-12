LOGO - City of Pleasanton

PLEASANTON — City police officers have now worked over 40 days without a contract, following the expiration of their previous contract on May 31 and a deadlock in negotiations between the Pleasanton Police Officers Association (PPOA) and the city.

The PPOA declared an impasse on May 22 after a unanimous vote to reject the city’s latest offer, which included 15% and 18% pay increases for officers and sergeants over the next three years.