PLEASANTON — City police officers have now worked over 40 days without a contract, following the expiration of their previous contract on May 31 and a deadlock in negotiations between the Pleasanton Police Officers Association (PPOA) and the city.
The PPOA declared an impasse on May 22 after a unanimous vote to reject the city’s latest offer, which included 15% and 18% pay increases for officers and sergeants over the next three years.
Both parties have agreed to enter mediation, scheduled for July 18, according to the PPOA, while officers continue to work at the salary and benefits of the previous contract.
“The city’s last offer would have kept us in the bottom half (of comparable city salaries),” said PPOA President Brian Jewell. “Our association felt that they had no choice but to vote to go to impasse.”
The city proposed on May 19 a 6.0% cost-of-living adjustment for officers in the first year of the three-year contract, below the 10.5% increase asked for by the PPOA. The two parties have also disagreed on special-assignment pay and on whether to establish a master officer/sergeant program.
Pleasanton has historically gauged its police compensation against those in Milpitas, Fremont, Concord, San Leandro, Hayward, Livermore, Antioch, Union City and Walnut Creek, continued Jewell. Starting police officer salaries range from $103,440 to $126,017 annually in those cities, while Pleasanton’s latest offer would bring its starting pay to $111,056 per year.
During public comment at the June 6 city council meeting, Pleasanton Police Department (PPD) Sergeant and PPOA Vice President Chris Lewellyn tied staffing shortages, reduced hiring standards and the disbandment of specialized units to the insufficient pay offered by the city.
At the June 20 city council meeting, PPD Sergeant Jason Hunter, PPOA board member, said, “Currently, we have 58 officers and sergeants working, fulfilling the work of 75 positions. That’s not sustainable and the problem has persisted for approximately two years.”
Out of the 16 positions currently unstaffed in the PPD, 11 are the result of either workers compensation or family leave. These employees are expected to return to work, said City Manager Gerry Beaudin at the June 20 meeting. And of the remaining five vacancies, the city has earmarked two for people currently working through the police academy and one for internal promotion.
“We’re not experiencing a shortage of staff,” he continued. “All 75 positions are funded. This is really just (a) routine transition of employees.”
But the PPOA claimed, in a May 26 press release, that the city lowered its recruitment standards from a Peace Officer Standards and Training score of 50 to 42 in order to fill vacancies.
“This community deserves and expects the highest level of service, and it is unfathomable that the city would lower its hiring standards to attempt to mask the crisis unfolding at the police department,” wrote Jewell.
The PPD also disbanded three units in May amid the negotiations.
“What many residents are unaware of is that due to staffing shortages, there’s currently no dedicated traffic enforcement unit,” said PPD officer Rebecca Rodriguez.
The city, however, has maintained that the reassignments have not affected service levels.
“The city is not cutting units within the police department,” wrote the city in a statement. “The department has reallocated personnel to meet the department’s and our community’s most critical needs. The levels of service provided by the police department, and response times have remained the same.”