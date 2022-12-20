PLS - Police REMINDER.jpg

The Pleasanton Police Department (PPD) recently issued a press release to remind the public of the dangers of driving impaired and to “celebrate the holiday season responsibly by not driving under the influence.”

From Dec. 14 through New Year’s Day, PPD will have additional officers on patrol looking for drivers suspected of being under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. The extra enforcement effort is part of a national campaign, Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over, with the goal of stopping suspected impaired drivers who put others on the road at risk.