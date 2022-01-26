Amador Valley Head Basketball Coach Willis Gardner is in his second year coaching the Dons. Gardner played community college basketball at Ohlone College in Fremont before playing under Colorado State Head Coach Tim Miles in 2007. He was an assistant coach under Granada Head Coach Quaran Johnson in 2020 before taking the Dons’ head coaching job in 2021.
Gardner has led the Dons to a 9-5 record so far this season and has been adjusting quickly to the rugged East Bay Athletic League (EBAL). Gardner has been coaching in the Bay Area for over a decade in the Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) circuit and now gets his chance to be a head coach for a Tri-Valley team. Check out his thoughts on his experience coaching and more below:
Q: What’s been your experience so far coaching at Amador Valley?
A: It's been really exciting, it’s been really fun to be around the kids .The Pleasanton community, I love it. Everyone has your back. It’s been pretty good over here so far. Well despite the Covid stuff, that’s pretty shi***.
Q: That leads me into my next question. What’s been the biggest hurdle so far in dealing with the COVID-19 issue?
A: The biggest hurdle in keeping your guys healthy. And that’s pretty much out of your control as well. You can’t really help who gets sick and who doesn’t get sick. I tell my kids to mask up and take your vitamins.
Q: Do you worry about fatigue at all? I know you guys are playing every other day, but not practicing much. Do you worry at all about your guys getting tired?
A: Absolutely. Fatigue is definitely an issue, but I told my kids there’s no excuses. We gotta go out there and play. We go to Dublin or Foothill, they don’t care that you’re tired. They don’t care that you were off for ten days. They don’t care that you were sick yesterday. No excuses, we gotta go in there and compete.
Q: Why coach at the high school level? You were pretty accomplished as a player and you can probably get a coaching job at any college in the country. Why Amador?
A: I had a few offers from Division I schools. But they were low level, special assistant or coordinator type roles. I chose to coach high school because I like the teaching part. I love teaching kids. I love coaching Amador because we’re the underdog. I love coaching the underdog.
Q: How has your experience as an AAU coach helped you transition into becoming a high school coach?
A: I think coaching AAU is a lot more difficult than coaching high school because parents pay their money and kids expect playing time. I think coaching AAU has prepared me to handle player’s attitudes and help me talk to parents. It played a tremendous role.
Q: You have a pretty close relationship with your coaching staff. I see you guys scouting games all the time. How important is it to have a good relationship with your staff?
A: I learned from Coach Q (Quaran Johnson) and Coach Miles (Tim Miles) that it is very important to have a good relationship with your coaches. I have coaches going out and scouting. Coaches come to every practice. My coaching staff is totally underpaid for what they do. We’re up all night. We’re calling each other at midnight. We have a very special bond. Our staff is really knowledgeable.
Q: What makes this team different from teams you’ve played with or coached with in the past?
A: My team is small, but my kids fight. We scrap. This team is very scrappy and we play hard. There’s no egos. There’s no attitude. They all want to learn, they all bought in and they all want to win.
Q: One guy I wanted to ask you about is Tyler Cheng. Can you talk a little bit about his development and what you’ve seen from him this year?
A: Tyler Cheng came a long way. Last year he played freshman, got bumped up to Varsity. His biggest problem was that he didn’t want to take control of games. This year, he had a great fall. He started to come out of his egg shell. Now, he’s a leader out there. He can play both sides of the ball. He can defend, he can score. He’s one of the best four or five guards in the state of California.
Q: I know you have a close relationship with Coach Q over at Granada. You guys go way back to your college days. What impact has he had on your coaching career?
A: You know, me and Q, we’re such competitors. When it’s Amador vs Granada. We want to tear each other’s head off. But after we’re like brothers or best friends. I remember last year, we played Q in the first EBAL game. He beats my fu***** a** by 40. The next day we played back-to-back at Granada. I’m in the locker room trying to figure out my gameplan and he comes in and says ‘Woo don’t beat yourself up man.’ He was kind of a big brother at that moment. Even though he was beating my a** When we played, he was still coaching me through the loss. He’s been very helpful. I think he looked up to me as a player, but I looked to him as a coach.
Q: Who wins your 2006-07 Elite 8 Ohlone team or his 2008-09 Elite 8 Ohlone team?
A: That’s a good question Nate. You gotta put the facts in first. The facts are we won 16 straight games in a row which has never been done in Ohlone history. We won 28 games, the most in school history. We had five division I players Nate! Five! My team, his team, we argue about this thing all the time.
Q: Has anything surprised you at all about EBAL?
A: No nothing at all. Our strength of schedule for the next eight or nine games, there’s no team I can look at and say that’s an easy win. Each game is going to be a dog fight. It’s gonna be tough every year. I knew what I was getting myself into.
Q: What does it mean to you to be one of the only Black head coaches in a historically white league?
A: It means a lot. Just coming from where I’m from, the only thing you think about is going to the NBA. Now I’m coaching at a school that hasn’t had a lot of Black coaches. I think it's a great honor. And it just shows other Black kids that you can coach anywhere in this world. If you put your mind to it, you can coach anywhere. You can be anything you want to be. I hope I can set that example for every community.