The Pleasanton City Council has hired William Avery & Associates, an executive recruiting firm in Los Gatos, California, to lead its search for a city manager to replace Nelson Fialho, who will retire at the end of November.
An Alameda County native, Fialho, 53, was hired as deputy city manager in 1996. He was named city manager in 2004, making him the youngest city manager of a full-service city in the state at the time.
He announced in September that he would be leaving on Nov. 30.
Assistant City Manager Brian Dolan will serve as interim city manager during the search for Fialho’s replacement, which is expected to take four to six months.