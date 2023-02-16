Pleasanton is now accepting team registrations for the city’s 2023 recreational adult softball league. The city will offer a 16-game season with five nights of play, Monday through Friday, at Ken Mercer Sports Park, 5800 Parkside Dr., according to Community and Public Relations Coordinator Nic Binzoni. Games will be played at 5 p.m., 6:05 p.m., and 7:10 p.m. Registration is open now through March 12. League play will begin Monday, April 10, and run through Tuesday, Oct. 31. To register a team, or for more information, go to teamside.com/pleasanton.
Students and staff at Altamont Creek Elementary School recently celebrated the 100th Day of School with smiles and costumes. The milestone day is widely celebrated in preschools, kindergartens, and elementary schools as a fun way to break up …
