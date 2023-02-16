LOGO - City of Pleasanton

Pleasanton is now accepting team registrations for the city’s 2023 recreational adult softball league. The city will offer a 16-game season with five nights of play, Monday through Friday, at Ken Mercer Sports Park, 5800 Parkside Dr., according to Community and Public Relations Coordinator Nic Binzoni. Games will be played at 5 p.m., 6:05 p.m., and 7:10 p.m. Registration is open now through March 12. League play will begin Monday, April 10, and run through Tuesday, Oct. 31. To register a team, or for more information, go to teamside.com/pleasanton.