While unanimously overturning the rejection of a new downtown residential building during its March 1 meeting, the Pleasanton City Council also considered parking lifts as a way to improve the scarcity of available downtown space.
Wassim Naguib, project applicant, originally proposed in August 2020 a new 1,069 square-foot, two-story building at 218 Ray Street alongside an existing office building on the property.
The planning commission, however, after two rounds of review, rejected Naguib’s application in a 3-2 vote in January on the grounds that the project provided only 11 parking spaces while the Pleasanton Municipal Code (PMC) required 12.
The commission did not accept an in-lieu parking space fee, preferring to keep the project’s parking on-site. It also did not accept an additional space provided by a parking lift within the on-site carport, reasoning that the lift — a mechanical system that allows two cars to be stacked one on top of the other — did not meet PMC’s requirement that a parking space be “unobstructed.”
Naguib, in his appeal, offered to open the property’s existing nine surface-parking spots to the public on weekends in addition to paying the in-lieu fee and building the lift.
“We’re not trying to aggravate the problem; actually, we’re trying to solve it,” said Naguib.
While the council appreciated the aesthetics of the project and recognized neighborhood support, some councilmembers were reluctant to accept the parking deficiency.
“I think our priority for that area has to be to protect the retail vibrancy,” said Councilmember Julie Testa. “To add an additional parking burden in our downtown that’s already parking-burdened, doesn’t feel appropriate. An in-lieu fee, again, does not create a parking spot at any time. The funds will be used in some fashion, but it will not create that parking spot to offset that demand that’s being created.”
Mayor Karla Brown added that, although the commercial building currently houses a quiet dental practice — open only two days a week — future tenants could impose a greater parking load, and any approval must take that into account. She also questioned the safety of the parking lift.
However, Councilmember Jack Balch saw the parking lift as an innovative solution to a growing problem.
“I think the impacts (of the parking space deficit) are going to be pretty minimal,” he said. “And we get to determine if (the lift) is a solution for downtown parking as well.”
During the March 1 meeting, council decided to overturn the rejection on the condition that Naguib enter into an agreement with another business to secure a nearby, nonresidential parking space for his project, and that the on-site carport not be used for storage.
If Naguib is unable to secure the additional space, the project cannot be completed, but he will remain free to pursue other uses for the property.