Pleasanton lost a stalwart supporter of the city last month with the passing of longtime resident Pat Lane. The 90-year-old community advocate died on May 11 of congestive heart failure.
Known for her myriad interests, Lane’s accomplishments included her being the first executive director of the Pleasanton Downtown Association and leader of the Saturday Farmers Markets and Friday Concerts in the Park. She also worked as a reporter for the Livermore Independent, Tri-Valley Herald and the Pleasanton Times.
But Lane was also recognized for her volunteer activities and was recognized with the Ed Kinney Community Patriot Award, a Community Development Award from the Pleasanton Chamber of Commerce and the Pleasanton Mayor’s Award as a Human Service Commissioner and member of the Assisted Living Subcommittee, which led the effort to bring Parkview Assisted Living to Pleasanton.
“That’s a rare tripleheader,” said lifelong friend Tim Hunt.
Her enthusiasm for Pleasanton included a 33-year stint as a board member of the Museum on Main Street and a supporter of groups such as Lions International, Pleasanton Elementary School Band, Cub Scouts of America, U.S. Air Force recruiting, Pleasanton Convention and Visitors Bureau, 4-H and the Alameda County Fair, California Council for Adult Education and the City of Pleasanton.
Her family says, above all, she was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, always putting family first.
“I have a special place for G-ma in my heart as an inspiration for determination, wit, community engagement and strength of family,” said granddaughter Annica. “Thank you for blessing our lives with your love.”
Lane is survived by her husband of 70 years, Robert (Bob) Lane, her sons Don Lane (Hsiaoping) of Fremont and Tom Lane (Laurie Stull) of Bellingham, Washington; grandchildren Chloe Ione Stull-Lane, Annica Ren Stull-Lane, Piper Robert Stull-Lane, Ai Ling Patricia Lane, Cheng Hao Howard Tai.
At her request, no services were held.