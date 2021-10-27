PLEASANTON — Affordable housing remains a top concern for residents, according to the city’s recent community survey.
The results were presented during the council’s regular meeting on Oct. 19.
Over the past 25 years, the city has routinely surveyed residents on a multitude of municipal services, including public safety, water, sewer, building, planning, library and recreational services opportunities. The last survey was conducted in 2017. The information assists the council and staff in their development of the annual operating budget, the capital improvement program and other long-range planning efforts.
Respondents ranked housing costs and affordable housing (16%) as the highest concern, followed by crime (12%), traffic (12%) and education (10%).
On the topic of crime, Councilmember Jack Balch pointed out that, as the holidays approach, some residents might be worried about package thefts.
“We know (crime) is a concern, and we have had a conversation with police about how to address it,” he continued.
One survey question asked, “What is the most important thing the City of Pleasanton can do to improve city services for the people who live and/or work in Pleasanton?” Seventeen percent answered “accessibility/responsiveness/communication,” followed by traffic and traffic safety (9%), additional police patrols (8%), affordable housing costs (8%) and jobs/economy (7%).
“It’s been a tough year and a half, and it’s really nice to see the residents have appreciated all that has been done by staff,” said Mayor Karla Brown.
But not all the news was positive. Only 77% of respondents reported satisfaction with the way the city provides services, a decrease from previous years. In 2017, 85% said they were satisfied; 84% in 2015, 88% in 2013, and 93% in 2007.
"I want people to understand this is one data point for us, as we use this as a tool or use as information as we make decisions," Councilmember Valerie Arkin said. “(It) will be useful to look at this going forward, but other input is very important as well.”
The surveys were conducted Sept. 20 through Oct.5, 2021. Completed surveys from 996 citizens were utilized, producing survey results with a +/- 4% accuracy.
City staff received high marks from the council when it comes to assessing and meeting the needs of the community, with 94% of respondents saying Pleasanton is an excellent/good place to live.
“I’m pleased with the results of this (survey) given COVID,” said Councilmember Kathy Narum. “I think these are awfully good and really a credit to our city manager and their staff … It's a team effort.”
To view the full results of the city survey, visit cityofpleasantonca.gov.