PLEASANTON — Customers of Pleasanton Garbage Service (PGS) will see a 5.8% rate increase beginning July 1 to help pay for the rising cost of fuel and to comply with new state composting requirements.
Residential rates for a 35-gallon cart will increase from $27.58 to $29.18 per month, while rates for a 96-gallon cart will increase from $48.12 to $50.91 per month.
The rate increase, unanimously approved by the city council on June 21, bases itself on an index of expenses each year.
“The highest expenses were related to fuel this year — no surprise there,” said Becky Hopkins, assistant to the city manager.
PGS’s diesel fuel costs increased 64% from the previous fiscal year and compressed natural gas costs increased 27.7%, according to the staff report.
Senate Bill (SB) 1383, the state composting law adopted in 2016, whose regulations take effect this year, constituted 0.2% of the 5.8% increase.
“The premise of (SB 1383), whether you agree or not, is that the landfills are obviously filling up,” said Councilmember Jack Balch. The law addresses the “diversion and proper recycling of the organics and other elements, and (is) trying to think a little longer term as an entire state.”
SB 1383 focuses on a class of greenhouse gasses known as short-lived climate pollutants (SLCPs) that exhibit greater heat-trapping effects than carbon dioxide. The law will require garbage customers to sort organic material into a separate collection cart.
According to the California Department of Resources Recycling and Recovery, organic waste in landfills emits 20% of the state’s methane, an SLCP that is 84 times more potent than carbon dioxide as a greenhouse gas. SB 1383 aims to reduce organic waste disposal to 75% below the state’s 2014 levels by 2025.
While the current rate increase includes the cost of separate green waste carts, PGS anticipates future SB 1383 related costs, such as new commercial organics collection routes and camera-based enforcement technology, to necessitate further rate increases or special rate adjustments.
Council discussion also touched on possibly using the city’s garbage reserve fund to allay some of this year’s increase.
“We’ve got three million dollars sitting out in the rate reserve, and I’m not quite hearing the plan or timing of how we’re going to begin to use that,” said Councilmember Kathy Narum.
Pleasanton City Manager Gerry Beaudin, however, assured the council that the reserve funds would return to ratepayers “in one form or another”. The council ultimately chose not to immediately apply any of the reserve toward this year’s increase.