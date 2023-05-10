PLEASANTON — While the city’s greenhouse-gas reduction efforts have progressed in some areas, work still remains to expand rooftop solar, with state regulations complicating matters.
City staff provided a Climate Action Plan status update at the May 2 city council meeting, sharing details on recent accomplishments and planned actions toward the city’s carbon reduction objectives. Adopted in February 2022, the plan lays out a 10-year roadmap toward the city’s goal of reaching carbon zero by 2045.
Although the city has already completed some of the plan’s priority items — such as adopting all-electric reach codes requiring new buildings to be all electric, and adopting an environmentally preferable purchasing policy for city supplies — Councilmember Julie Testa saw opportunities for more rooftop solar, and she pushed city staff to “lead by example.”
“I remember that we did an analysis on which buildings used the most electricity, and the swim center was the biggie, and we said, ‘Oh, well that’s got to get solar,’” she recalled. “That was literally years ago, and we haven’t done that.”
The library roof replacement project, currently underway and estimated to be completed on May 15, also does not have solar, continued Testa.
City Manager Gerry Beaudin said solar was in the city’s future plans and indicated that the capital improvement budget will be shifted to support the need.
Staff remained unclear how recent changes to rooftop-solar incentives will affect projects. Last December, the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) revised its Net Energy Metering (NEM) program — the compensation structure for rooftop-solar owners who sell power back to the grid — by reducing the rate paid to those owners by about 75%.
“It’s going to cost residents more money, and it’s going to be required,” said Becky Hopkins, assistant to the city manager.
The change, known as NEM 3.0, extended the cost-recovery period for those considering rooftop solar. The CPUC explained in its decision that the new plan returned to the grid and shared program costs the compensation portion previously used to incentivize rooftop-solar owners.
Just how the new policy will interact with other regulatory changes, such as new solar tax credits from the Inflation Reduction Act and revised California Building Codes, which require solar on most new buildings as of January 1, remains to be seen, said associate planner Megan Campbell. In other words, although NEM 3.0 will work against new solar, IRA tax credits and the new building-code requirement will work in favor of new solar; it’s unknown how the opposing forces will balance out.
“The California Building Code did require solar on a lot of different buildings with this update in 2023,” said Campbell. “I think we’re still going to see solar, but it is definitely a change in the money back.”
NEM 3.0 took effect on April 15 for Pacific Gas & Electric customers applying for new rooftop solar installations.
The city will also monitor how well its climate goals align with other state laws, such as Assembly Bill 1346, which bans the sale of new gasoline-powered lawn equipment, and Senate Bill 1383, which requires the collection and reuse of organic waste.
Overall, however, the city council applauded progress made within the Climate Action Plan, which lists actions across the subjects of buildings and energy, transportation and land use, materials and consumption, natural systems, water and wastewater, and community resilience.
“I think it’s great to hear all this progress and look forward to further progress updates as we move forward,” said Councilmember Valerie Arkin.
City staff provide Climate Action Plan updates annually.