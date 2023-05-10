Solar Panels Green Energy Unsplash.jpg

PLEASANTON — While the city’s greenhouse-gas reduction efforts have progressed in some areas, work still remains to expand rooftop solar, with state regulations complicating matters.

City staff provided a Climate Action Plan status update at the May 2 city council meeting, sharing details on recent accomplishments and planned actions toward the city’s carbon reduction objectives. Adopted in February 2022, the plan lays out a 10-year roadmap toward the city’s goal of reaching carbon zero by 2045.