The Amador Valley High School baseball team was defeated 4-3 in the first round of the East Bay Athletic League Playoffs by San Ramon Valley High School on May 10.
Dons’ senior Ross Kobayashi batted 1 for 3 with two RBIs. Senior Braden Whitworth recorded a hit and an RBI.
The Wolves struck first, scoring a run in the first inning. The Dons responded in the third inning by scoring three consecutive runs to take a 3-1 lead going into the fourth inning.
In the later innings, San Ramon Valley slowly started to creep back into the game. The comeback for the Wolves started in the fifth inning as they scored a run to cut the lead to 3-2.
At the top of the seventh inning, the Wolves scored the tying run and shutout the Dons in the bottom of the seventh to force extra innings.
In the top of the eighth inning, San Ramon scored the decisive run to take a 4-3 lead. The Wolves closed out the Dons in the bottom of the eighth to take the win.
Despite the loss, the Dons were able to obtain the No. 4 seed in the North Coast Section Playoffs. They will look to compete for a championship in the coming weeks.